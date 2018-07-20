Beer is the name of the game at hotel

It’s not just beer lovers who are eagerly awaiting the return of the Battlesteads Beer Festival.

This year there’s something for everyone, with an extensive selection of ciders and gin also joining the line-up.

Hosted by Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, and now in its eighth year, the Battlesteads Beer Festival is a three-day celebration of the finest brews from Northumberland, the UK and across the world.

Running from Thursday July, 26 to Sunday July 29, the event is set to attract hundreds of visitors to the pub in Wark.

This year will see the return of the Battlesteads Gin Bar, on the main bar there will be cider, along with 24 different beers, and there will be live music throughout the weekend.