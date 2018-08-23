Bike stunts, animals and all the show fun

Flying motorbikes, dogs herding ducks, people pulling tractors and a ‘Bubbleologist’ — you won’t believe your eyes at Bellingham show.

Thousands are expected to flock to Bellingham on Saturday for the annual event, which is now in its 176th year and continues to grow year on year.

Organised by The North Tyne and Redesdale Agricultural Society, it promises to be a great day out for all the family, with a vintage parade, 4x4 display, Hawkeye Falconry, fell racing, pony fancy dress, a tractor pull and terrier racing.

The show is the epitome of Northern hospitality, where the whole town pitches in.

As well as the usual traditional activities of industrial marquee, horses and sheep, there are lots of other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Gates open at 9am, with the opening ceremony at 11,30am. Adults £8, children (aged 3-16) £4, babes in arms free. New family ticket (two adults and two children), £20.