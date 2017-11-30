Christmas arrives at farm centre

Christmas has arrived in fine style at a popular North East farm attraction.

Santa gave his hardworking team of reindeer the day off and hitched his sleigh to a tractor for his welcome parade when he landed at Whitehouse Farm Centre near Morpeth.

The celebrations marked the official opening of the centre’s annual Winter Wonderland festivities.

The guest of honour entered the farm to festive tunes performed on the steel pans by Cramlington Caribbean Crew members Claire Falcus, Jenny Chan and Katie Braby, and was accompanied by his wife Mrs Claus, his head elf, the Christmas fairy and, of course, his good friend, Whitehouse Farm’s resident mascot, Nelson the Pig.

Visitors can take a walk in Winter Wonderland, write and post letters to Santa in the magic post box, and meet the man himself in his grotto.

Karen Lovatt, Operations Director at Whitehouse Farm, said: “We are glad Santa’s managed to take time out of his busy schedule to visit us. He enjoys it here on the farm as he gets to meet so many of the good children he’ll be delivering presents to and we’re looking forward to having him throughout December.”

For more on the Christmas events visit www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk