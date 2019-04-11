Enjoy cracking Easter family activities for all

Attractions across Northumberland are hatching plans for an eggstra special Easter.

The National Trust is again running the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and it will be at Wallington, Cambo, from Good Friday (April 19) to Easter Monday (April 22), from 11am to 4pm, costing £2.50.

The estate is also hosting Lambing Live at Broom House Farm, where visitors can see the newborns and help to bottle-feed them.

It runs until Easter Monday at 12.30pm and 2pm, and costs £7.50.

For more hands-on experience, try being a Lambing Apprentice, running today (Thursday) and Monday to Thursday next week, from 2pm to 4pm, for £35.

Booking is essential for lambing activities on 07469 203088.

Meanwhile, at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens you can take on an Easter Adventure Quest to hunt for dragon eggs, earning a certificate, sticker and treat.

It runs until Sunday, April 28, from 11am to 5pm, and costs £1.

Coquet Shorebase Trust is offering sailing and kayaking at Druridge Bay, from Monday to Wednesday. See www.coquetshorebase.org.uk

And Active Northumberland is providing sporty sessions at various leisure centres. See www.activenorthumberland.org.uk