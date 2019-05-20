Art show aims to be bigger and better with new feature

A Latin flavour is being brought to this year’s Stannington Art Group Spring Event.

The group has enlisted the support of Chilean/Spanish artist Enrique Azocar for the event, which will feature an exhibition and various art activities.

And members are inviting other local art groups to participate in a Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year themed painting challenge.

Stuart Wilkie, Chairman of SAG, hopes the event will help promote and enhance artistic creativity within the region and encourage others to take up art.

He said: “Our event will be an opportunity to bring together the wider art community of Northumberland.”

Enrique Azocar, who is based at The Art Studio in Hexham, was delighted to sign up as one of the judges for the contest.

He said: “I have travelled with a paintbrush and a pallet to different parts of the world. My latest project has taken me to both Argentina and my homeland of Chile in South America, where I have been painting the Patagonian glaciers.

“My latest oil landscape, called Features of Northumberland, has been my latest labour of inspiration because of the views of the valley I admire on my frequent bike rides in spring, summer and autumn.

“I never run out of inspiration in Northumberland, there are so many hidden places to explore and so much scenic variety, with its rolling hills, traditional villages and seascapes.”

He added: “It is fascinating how the public responds to the landscape in many different ways. The viewer defines the landscape based on what it emotes to them. Whilst some might find paintings of the night sky calming, for example, others might find it slightly unnerving.

“My latest ambition is to not only be exhibiting my paintings in the North East, but to connect and make the region one of the best places in the country for artists to showcase their work.

“This led me to start a virtual art gallery as my first step, The Wall North Contemporary, based on the stunning and distinctive Hadrian’s Wall, one of the most impressive and distinctive historical Roman features in the North East.”

The Stannington Art Group Spring Art Event takes place on Saturday, May 25, in Stannington Village Hall, from 10am to 4pm. There will be activities to participate in, as well as the exhibition.