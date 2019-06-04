Here Come the Girls - celebration of ballroom and latin hits the stage

Join Billingham Forum for an all-new show that promises to bring an exciting mix of individual performances and group numbers from strictly pros past and present.

Leading ladies Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt have joined forces with top choreographer Patrick Helm to present Here Come the Girls, a mix of ballroom and Latin routines that promise to dazzle and wow you from start to finish.

Full of fresh and innovative performances, Here Come the Girls is not one to miss, and even gives the audience an opportunity to meet the pro dancers themselves pre-show.

Here Come the Girls is at:

Billingham Forum on Wednesday June 12.

Book: 01642 552663 or visit www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Whitley Bay Playhouse on Thursday June 13

Book: 0844 248 1588 or visit www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk