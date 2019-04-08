NORTHUMBERLAND CAMERA CLUB: Capturing architecture can be tricky

Photographing architecture is a challenge.

Incorrect camera angles can lead to strange distortions of straight lines.

Picture by Keith Cochrane

Capturing an architect’s artistic design, revealing a construction’s purpose, showing manmade structures as part of the natural environment and recording historic styles are all aspects we can consider when shooting buildings.

These photos all did a grand job of interpreting each of these scenes from around the North East.

Take a look at them and see how the photographers have used light and context to show off the buildings in different ways.

Well done to everyone posting photos in the Northumberland Camera Club; there have been some absolute crackers recently.

Picture by Mick Storey

If you haven’t already, please do come and join us to share your images. We love to see them, no matter how experienced or new to photography you are.

It’s a great place for friendly advice, discussion and some games too.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club. It is a friendly, online group, open to people of all abilities and levels of experience, where members encourage each other and share tips.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

Picture by Alan Clark

For more tips from Ivor, visit his website at https://ivorphotography.co.uk

Picture by Carmelle Stewart-Hook

Picture by Michael Scott.

Picture by Lyn Douglas