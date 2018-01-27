Audience gets a spot at festival

Much Loved Productions has announced that one of its highly anticipated performances at the Northumberland Music Festival will be HMS Pinafore.

Differing from previous years, the audience will act as the chorus during the performance, playing the roles of sailors, sisters, cousins and aunts.

The performance, which includes a welcome drink, canapes and three-course gourmet dinner, will take place on Friday, February 16, at Doxford Hall, near Alnwick.

This is a unique opportunity to join performers from the D’Oyly Carte Opera in their rendition of one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s best loved shows.

Performing are Jeremy Peaker as Sir Joseph Porter KCB, Louise Crane as Little Buttercup, Graham Stone as Dick Deadeye and Ian Belsey as Captain Corcoran.

Guided by expert Gilbert and Sullivan conductor Ian McMillan, the audience will enjoy an interactive performance with some surprises along the way.

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa.

Prizes will also be available for those who dress in character.

Organiser Barbara Huddart said: “Gilbert and Sullivan performances have become something of a Northumbria Music Festival trademark and they remain one of our most popular shows.

“This year we are very excited about the opportunity to shake things up and introduce a fun night of audience participation and unpredictable surprises.

“We know from previous concerts performed by these opera soloists that this will not only be a fantastic showcase, but it is guaranteed to be tremendous fun and, of course, there is the option for guests to come dressed in character.”

Other concerts that are being performed as part of the 2018 Northumbria Music Festival – taking place at Doxford Hall, Eshott Hall near Morpeth and Ednam House in Kelso until April 7 – include The Three English Tenors, Prime Brass – Cambridge Conducted by Classic FM’s Tim Lamoreaux, Graeme Danby, The Northumbrian Ranters and Austin Gunn and Friends.

The programme will also feature a series of diverse operatic galas and traditional music.

The Northumbria Music Festival is a festival dedicated to opera, traditional and classical music ,and takes place during the winter and spring in The Robert Parker Collection of hotels.

Unique amongst such events, it also features gourmet food as part of the ticket, often at less than the cost of a ticket to a concert hall or opera house.

Tickets for HMS Pinafore are priced at £69 per person and include a welcome drink with gourmet canapes on arrival, a stunning three-course dinner, coffee, and petit fours.

Further details for the Northumbria Music Festival can be found online at www.nmfestival.co.uk or on 01668 283100.