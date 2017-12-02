Brass band hits festive note

A grand Christmas Concert has been arranged by Morpeth Rotary at Morpeth Methodist Church, featuring the internationally famous Ellington Colliery Brass Band.

It will take place on Saturday, December 9.

As Jonathon Fenwick has moved on to other challenges after eight years of conducting, the band is now under the musical direction of Clare Winter.

She was euphonium soloist with the Ellington Band until 2014 and has since had great success with the Thirsk Royal British Legion Band.

Sing-along pieces and old favourites will be featured, including music by Nigel Hess, Leroy Anderson, Shane MacGowan and Johnny Marks.

By popular request, members of the Ellington Colliery Brass Roots youth band will lead some of the numbers, as they did for the first time last year.

Money raised will go to the Mercy Ships charity, which operates the largest non-Government hospital ship in the world.

In 2016/17 the team was in the Republic of Benin, where about 6,000 people were screened, 2,000 were trained or supported and 2,000 free operations were carried out.

Mercy Ships work in parts of Africa where two thirds of people live on less than £2 a day.

They have just moved on to give help to the people of Cameroon.

Tickets are available from any Rotary member, Morpeth Methodist Church, or Mackay’s shop at the old Morpeth Herald Office in Bridge Street, Morpeth. They are also being sold on the door on the evening of the concert.

Ellington Colliery Band is having a busy festive period. It was at the launch of Kielder Winter Wonderland and the switch-on of Morpeth lights.