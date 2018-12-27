Delightful charity evening filled with music is hailed a huge success

An annual concert in Morpeth has been hailed a success.

The Morpeth Rotary Christmas Brass Band Concert for charity was described as “a wonderful night of entertainment”.

The event was introduced by organiser Simon Foley, with a welcome from Rotary president Bob Kendall.

Musical Director Clare Winter went straight into a cheerful Christmas medley.

The next number, The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, featured three young players in the horn section, who had joined the main band through the Brass Roots junior band.

This was followed by O Holy Night, a French carol written in 1847. The soloist on euphonium had his 21st birthday the day before.

The next piece included a solo on the tuba. The player had been with the band for many years, but this was his first solo.

Next it was the turn of the trombone section to shine in Fairytale Of New York. It was originally sung by the Pogues and Kirsty McColl and reflects the true spirit of Christmas.

The final band number before the interval was Jingle Bells.

Entertainment continued with some charming pieces of music by Brass Roots. Hughie Marshall was the conductor and it was clear by the applause at the end of six pieces, including some sing-along carols, that he was immensely proud of his young charges.

The concert began again with Carol Of The Bells, composed in 1914 and based on a Ukrainian folk chant. Thoughts were expressed about freedom and liberty.

There were a series of readings, along with reflective music of love and hope over Christmas and the New Year. They included Longfellow’s Christmas Bells poem, followed by In The Bleak Midwinter, led by horn and cornet.

Clare thought that the band had a responsibility to the community to offer the power of music to transform.

The audience was invited to join in a vote for best carol of 2018, and following a performance of The First Noel the winner was Hark The Herald Angels Sing.

The concert continued with Phillip Harper’s Yule Dance, a cross between Riverdance and a Christmas mix.

Merry Christmas Everybody, a Slade song of 1973, led to the final piece of Auld Lang Syne, with participation by an enthusiastic group in the gallery of Morpeth Methodist Church, including minister Chris Oakley and Morpeth Gadgy Alex Swailes.

Around £1,200 was raised for ShelterBox and international disaster relief.