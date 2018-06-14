Father's Day offer for Alnwick Castle concerts

To celebrate Father's Day this weekend, dads are being offered the perfect gift – free tickets to the Summer House Sounds series of concerts taking place at Alnwick Castle Pastures in July.

In a move sure to please children who are stuck for something to buy their dad for Father’s Day, the concert promoters are offering two-for-the-price-of-one tickets to their shows across the UK, with headliners super-cool disco king Nile Rodgers and his band CHIC, music legend Tom Jones, the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo, British pop icons Madness and dance DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics (not Alnwick).

All you need to do is go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/promo/yv0d0p and enter the code DADGIFT to secure your tickets.

Summer House Sounds is taking place at some of the UK’s most historic and beautiful stately homes and castles, and the offer applies to all the venues. including Alnwick.

The dates are as follows:

Euston Park, Suffolk: Il Divo, July 5; Tom Jones, July 6; Madness, July 7.

Englefield House, Berkshire: Madness, July 6; Il Divo, July 7; Tom Jones, July 8.

Alnwick Castle: Nile Rodgers and CHIC, July 11; Tom Jones, July 13; Madness, July 14; Il Divo and Michael Ball, July 15.

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire: Tom Jones, July 12; Madness, July 13; Il Divo, July 14.

Stansted Park, Hampshire: Il Divo, July 17; Tom Jones, July 18.

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire: Nile Rodgers and CHIC, July 19; Il Divo, July 20; Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, July 21; Tom Jones, July 22.

Presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Summer House Sounds is about bringing music to the people in unique and beautiful locations.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than buying your dad a concert ticket or even a few!

“We’ve got incredible chart-topping icons headlining the Summer House Sounds concerts across the UK in some of the country’s most beautiful castles and stately homes.

“We want people to travel to these concerts, but we also want to see the people who live locally to the venues benefitting from having such exciting events on their doorstep. So if you haven’t secured your tickets yet make advantage of this great offer and treat your dad to a great Father’s Day gift.”