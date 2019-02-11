Folk foursome return with a fusion of musical sounds

Manchester’s ferocious folk-fusion foursome 4Square is now in its 12th year of wowing audiences across Europe and beyond.

And the group has once again partnered with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme to bring its latest stage show to Middleton.

The gig promises an evening of infectiously energetic instrumentals, mellow vocals and spectacular clog dancing to boot.

The group’s fiery and inventive brand of alternative folk-fusion encompasses the styles of Irish, Latin and jazz — and any other genre the musicians feel inclined to absorb.

Their trademark shows feature the spectacle of Nicola Lyons’ simultaneous fiddle playing and clog dancing, along with virtuosic mandolin from Michael Giverin. This is galvanised by the driving sounds of Jim Molyneux’s piano and Dan Day’s percussion.

Their intimate performance in Middleton will also feature some of their own compositions and music from their current album Fuel.

Since their humble beginnings in a freezing farmhouse on the outskirts of Rochdale in the winter of 2006, 4Square has become an acclaimed musical force, accomplishing an incredible amount.

The group has performed at venues and festivals across the UK, Canada and Europe, and has shared the stage with the likes of Steve Winwood, Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson and Seth Lakeman.

Highlights works in partnership with a network of village halls and community venues across Cumbria, Northumberland and County Durham to provide professional performances from national touring companies.

The scheme supports voluntary promoters in more than 70 rural halls, helping to extend cultural opportunities to some of the most far-flung parts of the North, providing subsidised shows in the village hall, offering a social and intimate alternative to traditional arts venues.

Highlights is part of a national network of more than 25 rural touring schemes in England and Wales, coming under the umbrella of the National Rural Touring Forum.

The scheme is a client of Arts Council England and is supported by Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland County Councils and South Lakeland District Council. It is sponsored by Reed Printers of Penrith.

4Square will be on stage at Middleton Village Hall on Friday, March 1, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 adults, £4 children. They are available on 01670 772600 or book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk