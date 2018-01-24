Folk-punk band The Levellers set to headline Lindisfarne Festival

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, which raised £75,000 in six weeks, organisers of the Lindisfarne Festival have announced The Levellers as the first confirmed headliner for this year’s three-day summer music event.

The Brighton folk-punk band, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will be headlining the main stage on Saturday at the North East festival, which will take place once again on Beal Farm, Northumberland, overlooking Holy Island, from August 30 to September 2.

Colonel Mustard at Lindisfarne Festival.

A regularly shortlisted finalist at the UK Festival Awards, the event saw a 38 per cent increase in attendance last year, marking a 95 per cent growth in audience numbers since the inaugural event in September 2015.

The Levellers, who sold more platinum, gold and silver albums in the 1990s than any other act, will be one of more than 120 acts taking to the eight festival stages from the Thursday evening to the early hours of Sunday.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have landed The Levellers for this year’s festival. They have long been, and still are, one of the best live bands around and they fit the vibe of the event perfectly.

“Following the success of our recent crowdfunding campaign, we decided that we would crowdsource a good percentage of our 2018 line up from audience recommendations and The Levellers proved to be an extremely popular choice.

Lindisfarne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

“They’ve had seven Top 40 albums, including the number one album Zeitgeist and a platinum-selling album in 1991 called Levelling the Land. With their big anniversary taking place this year, we know everyone is going to be in for a phenomenal show.”

Other acts confirmed for the over 18s’ festival include The Showhawk Duo, Hip Hop Hooray and Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, who will all be returning following standout performances last year.

Also announced for the 2018 line-up are Ferocious Dog, Bombskare, Detroit Social Club, Bessie & the Zinc Buckets, Hattie Murdoch, Martha Raine, Awry and local music sensation 13-year-old singer-songwriter Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith.

This year, the 4,000 capacity camping festival promises an even more impressive showcase of music, comedy, creative arts and culture than ever, with plans for the addition of a dedicated blues tent, an ecstatic dance extravaganza, a reggae and dub shack, and lots of other new and improved features yet to be revealed.

Find out more about camping and tickets at www.lindisfarnefestival.com