Fund-raising concert to benefit town’s 51st traditional Gathering

The annual fund-raising concert for the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering will take place later this month.

The grand winter concert will see a host of music, song and stories being performed on Thursday, February 15, at Morpeth Town Hall’s ballroom.

The Border Directors.

The event will feature Alistair Anderson (concertina and smallpipes), Bob Bolam (songs and stories), Border Directors (music and songs), Robin Dunn and Fiddler’s Elbow (traditional dance tunes), MC Alex Swailes MBE and other performers.

The concert will raise funds for the 51st Gathering, which takes place from April 6 to 8 in the town.

Kim Bibby-Wilson, Chairman of the Gathering committee, said: “The Golden Morpeth Gathering took place in 2017 on the usual weekend after Easter and we’re happy to report it went extremely well, thanks to a huge community effort and extra funding for the special 50th milestone festival from the Big Lottery, Northumberland County Council, Active Northumberland and Morpeth Boundary Ride Trustees.”

The theme for the 2018 event is Back to the Roots, which will see the Gathering maintain the quality of festival goers’ experiences, concentrating on Northumbrian music and traditions.

Bob Bolam (raconteur) and Alistair Anderson (concertina and Northumbrian pipes), who performed at the St George's United Reformed Church lunchtime concert.

For more information visit www.northumbriana.org.uk or ring Mrs Bibby-Wilson on 01670 513308.

Fiddlers Elbow.