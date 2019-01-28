Older people to unleash their voice

Older people in Northumberland are invited to a free rock ‘n’ roll singing session on Saturday, February 2.

It takes place at Longhorsley Village Hall, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, and is part of First Time For Everything, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people an opportunity to try something new for free.

Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

It will be led by Sage Gateshead’s Silver programme. To register email Louise.Parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk