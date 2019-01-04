Pupils perform at the Sage for festive showcase of music and song

Joyful and triumphant were the students who took part in a festive extravaganza at the Sage Gateshead, which featured a sled-load of superb acts.

Children from Belsay, Whalton, Stamfordham, Heddon-on-the Wall, Darras Hall, Ponteland and Richard Coates Primary Schools, and Ponteland Middle School joined the two secondary schools; Park View and Ponteland High School who, six years ago entered into a Learning Alliance.

This partnership not only supported the concert to take place, but also enabled collaborations between the orchestras and choirs of Park View School and Ponteland to reach a glorious outcome involving over 200 students.

Ponteland High performances included those from Back To The ‘80s, Beauty And The Beast, This Is Me and A Nightmare Before Christmas. Little Big Band made its Sage debut with the Tonight Shows version of the Glen Miller Classic In The Mood and Bruno Mars Treasure.

Sarah McBean, Year 11, performed one of her own songs My Hope, My Love as well as a cover of No Diggity by Year 13 students Frankie Beattie and Jessica Graham.

The Primary Schools’ students gave rousing performances of Little Child, Hail Mary and a I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

For the second half of the concert there were combined forces with Park View students to create the Learning Alliance Orchestra and Choir, involving over 200 performers. They performed pieces ranging from Christmas Around The World, Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24 and Lord of The Dance.

This enabled a rather eclectic mix of styles to be represented showcasing the range of talent in all of the schools.

An effort exceeding that of Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve had to be put in by students and staff alike. Slaving for hours over instruments and battling through winter colds to provide merriment to more than 1,000 people, who attended on the night.

All who helped in the event and took part have been thanked for their efforts.