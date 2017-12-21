Pupils’ talent shines at festive concert

Pupils from a school partnership alliance took to the stage at the Sage Gateshead, earlier this month.

Children from Belsay, Whalton, Stamfordham, Heddon-on- the Wall, Darras Hall, Ponteland, and Richard Coates Primary Schools joined the two schools; Park View and Ponteland High School who, four years ago entered into a Learning Alliance designed to enrich student’s experiences throughout their time in school. This partnership not only supported the concert to take place, but also enabled collaborations between the orchestras and choirs of Park View School and Ponteland to reach a glorious outcome involving over 200 students.

On that starry night, Ponteland High performances included those from Bugsy Malone, Sing, Benny Goodman and Old Wine and New Bottle.

The Primary Schools’ students gave rousing performances of 10,000 reasons, Away in a Manger and a Cheesy Christmas Medley.

All the students combined forces for pieces ranging from A Christmas Festival, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean.

This enabled a rather eclectic mix of styles to be represented showcasing the range of talent in all of the schools.