Royal Northern Sinfonia returns to Northumberland churches for candlelight concert

The Royal Northern Sinfonia brings its Christmas by Candlelight concerts back to the region’s churches this month.

The tour, which is back by popular demand, begins at St Michael’s Church in Alnwick on Thursday, December 6.

Royal Northern Sinfonia

The orchestra of Sage Gateshead will perform a festive programme in beautiful candlelit surroundings.

The tour also includes All Saints Church in Rothbury on December 7, St George’s Church in Cullercoats on December 8, and Hexham Abbey on December 11, among others in Sunderland, Durham and Carlisle.

The concerts start at 7.30pm, and will include Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons.

Tickets for Baroque Christmas by Candlelight are £15 for adults and £5 for under 18s, and can be booked via Sage Gateshead’s website. Tickets can be collected from the venues on the evening.

CONCERT DATES AND DETAILS:

Thursday, December 6: St Michael’s Church, Alnwick

Thursday, December 6: St Cuthbert’s Chapel, Ushaw, Durham

Friday, December 7: St Cuthbert’s Church, Darlington

Friday, December 7: All Saints Church, Rothbury

Saturday, December 8: St George’s Church, Cullercoats

Saturday, December 8: St George’s Church, Stockton

Tuesday, December 11: St Cuthbert’s Church, Carlisle

Tuesday, December 11: Hexham Abbey, Hexham

Wednesday 12 December: Sunderland Minster, Sunderland

All concerts at 7.30pm.

PROGRAMME INFORMATION:

Programme 1 (Alnwick, Darlington, Stockton, Carlisle, Sunderland) - Kyra Humphreys, director; Steve Hudson, oboe; Richard Martin, trumpet; Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Tartini Trumpet Concerto in D major; Dvorak Nocturne in B major Op.40; Vivaldi Il Riposo per il S.S. Natale; Suk Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale Saint Wenceslas Op.53a; Cimarosa Oboe Concerto in C minor; Vivaldi Winter from ‘Four Seasons’ Op.8 No.4; Suk Serenade for strings in E flat major.

Programme 2 (Durham, Rothbury, Cullercoats, Hexham) - Tristan Gurney, director; Amy Yule, flute; Stephen Reay, bassoon; Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Mozart Serenade No.13 in G major ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik’; Vivaldi Bassoon Concerto in A minor; Chopin Nocturne Op.37 No.2 in G; Vivaldi Flute Concerto Op.10 No.2 ‘La notte’; Vivaldi Winter from ‘Four Seasons’ Op.8 No.4; Borodin String Quartet No.2 in D major.

For more information visit classicalseason.com