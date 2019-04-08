Singers unleash their inner Beatle at free silver session

Older people in Northumberland unleashed their inner Beatle this month at a free rock ‘n’ roll singing session at Longhorsley Village Hall.

More than 40 people attended the event to have a go at singing rock ‘n’ roll classics, led by tutors from Sage Gateshead’s Silver programme, which offers relaxed musical activities for people over 50.

Open to singers and non-singers alike, the free event was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Northumberland, and across the country, an opportunity to try something new for free in their community.

Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

Louise Parker, Royal Voluntary Service Activity Co-ordinator for Northumberland, said: “Everyone sounded fabulous.

“I would never have realised that it was a room of strangers singing together for the first time, they sounded like a choir that performs together regularly.”

The next event will be a Paint and Sip session.