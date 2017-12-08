Stunning vocalist performs on home soil for first time

Morpeth-based singer-songwriter Anna Corcoran performs in a highly anticipated concert this Christmas.

The singer and pianist will be including the music of The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Sarah Maclachlan, Elton John and Nat King Cole in the repertoire for the evening, as well as her own compositions and traditional carols.

Joining her on stage will be the fantastic talents of saxophonist Mike Smith and guitarist Tom Stitchbury.

Together with Ms Corcoran’s stunning vocals and subtle piano arrangements, this is set to be a wonderful evening capturing the very essence of Christmas.

Originally from Merseyside, the music graduate from Goldsmiths College, London, was nominated for Female Artist of The Year at The Liverpool Music Awards in 2013 after her single The Show received multiple plays on BBC Radio 2.

In 2015 her live performance of The Show was featured in the BBC 1 Drama Moving On, alongside Hayley Mills and Peter Egan.

She is regularly likened and compared to the talents of Norah Jones and Sarah Maclachlan,

Ms Corcoran’s 2016 debut album Easier Than Falling has been described as “a perfect blend of mellow acoustic pop with hints of jazz, folk and soul”.

This will be her first concert in Morpeth after performing at numerous other locations.

The concert will take place at the town’s New Life Christian Centre on Sunday, December 10.

Tickets are £8 and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

All proceeds from the concert will go directly to raise money for the new branch of NCT Mid Northumberland (National Childbirth Trust) recently set up in Morpeth.

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/421850

Ms Corcoran’s debut album Easier than Falling was released in May last year and received critical acclaim.

For more information about the singer and her music, see her Facebook page at Anna Corcoran Music.