Talented Jamal draws society’s season to a grand finale

The final concert of the season for Morpeth Music Society will be given by Jamal Aliyev, from Azerbaijan, who now studies at the Royal College of Music.

In 2017 Jamal made his debut at the BBC Proms. He plays on a Giovanni Battista Gabrielli cello (1756) on loan from the Beares International Violin Society.

Jamal will be accompanied on the piano by Jâms Coleman, soloist, accompanist and repetiteur, with recitals at the Wigmore Hall and on Radio 3.

Their programme is eclectic, with pieces by Beethoven, Bloch, Bridge and Ligeti.

The concert will take place on Thursday, April 11, at Morpeth Methodist Centre.

Entry is free for those aged 18 or under. Single adult tickets, priced at £15, may be purchased from Morpeth Tourist Information Office or from the music society on 01670 513369, or on the door.

All society concerts are at Morpeth Methodist Centre in Howard Road and start at 7.30pm.

The concert brings the season to an end, with the next event not taking place until October.

The 75th season for Morpeth Music Society will start on Thursday, October 10, at 7.30pm. The programme for the season will be announced later.

For more see https://www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk