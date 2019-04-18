Sowing the seeds for sensational gardens

An epidemic of green fingers is taking over Morpeth in a Garden Lovers’ Fair.

The event takes place at Sanderson Arcade shopping centre on Saturday, with talks and activities throughout the day.

A live demonstration stage will be hosted by BBC Newcastle’s Garden Mania presenter Marian Foster.

Arcade gardener Ray Dixon will show how to create an ‘in Bloom’ winning hanging basket, while Morpeth’s allotment officer Terry Garnick will advise on growing sunflowers.

Morpeth Town Council will stage an exhibition looking back on Britain and Northumbria In Bloom successes.

And Northumberland College’s horticulture department will be there.

Traders will include Northern Ark Nursery, A Little Plant Company, Bide a Wee Cottage Nursery and Perennial Favourites, selling plants, flowers and other gardening items.

Meanwhile, a children’s activity area will include garden-themed crafts, such as decorating plant pots, sowing a sunflower, painting stones and building a bug hotel, with free face-painting.

Sanderson Arcade Manager Joel Plumley said: “The event is aimed at bringing together green fingered garden lovers of all ages.”

The fair runs from 10am to 3.30pm.