10 top pantos and where in the North East you can see them this Christmas
It's panto time again - oh yes, it is!
Whether it's joining in the songs, assisting in conjuring tricks, booing the villains, warning the heroes 'He's behind you!' or cheering them on, it's a night out for all the family. Here's our quick guide to the best pantos you can see in the North East this Christmas.
1. Peter Pan, Sunderland Empire
Running from Friday, December 14, to Sunday, January 6, this classic tale stars Jamie Lomas from Hollyoaks as Captain Hook, Richard McCourt from Dick and Dom as Smee and West End star Josh Andrews in the title role.