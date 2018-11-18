10 top pantos and where in the North East you can see them this Christmas

It's panto time again - oh yes, it is!

Whether it's joining in the songs, assisting in conjuring tricks, booing the villains, warning the heroes 'He's behind you!' or cheering them on, it's a night out for all the family. Here's our quick guide to the best pantos you can see in the North East this Christmas.

1. Peter Pan, Sunderland Empire Running from Friday, December 14, to Sunday, January 6, this classic tale stars Jamie Lomas from Hollyoaks as Captain Hook, Richard McCourt from Dick and Dom as Smee and West End star Josh Andrews in the title role. Buy a Photo

2. Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Theatre Royal, Newcastle Countless families have enjoyed pantos at the Theatre Royal over the years. Starring father and son children's comedy duo Clive Webb and Danny Adams, this year's is on until January 20. Buy a Photo

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Gala, Durham Evil has come to the town of Fairyhill. Rupert Von Rottenchops rules the land and has taxed the villagers for everything they have. But Snow White and pals aim stop him. Showing until January 5. Buy a Photo

4. Beauty & The Beast, The Customs House, South Shields The 'little panto with the big heart' gives its unique twist for the first time to a story which was written almost 300 years ago. Dame Bella leads a band of merry players, until January 5. Buy a Photo

