Audiences are wowed by theatre group’s portrayal of witch trials

There were some spooky goings-on in Ponteland recently.

Local amateur theatre group, Ponteland Rep, presented The Crucible by Arthur Miller.

It is based on the true story of the Salem witch trials, which occurred in colonial Massachusetts, in the small Puritan town of Salem, between 1692 and 1693.

During that time more than 200 people were accused of practising witchcraft — the Devil’s magic — and 20 were executed.

The society, which performs at Ponteland Memorial Hall in Darras Road, took on the complex and difficult play with enthusiasm, determination and energy, spending hours learning complicated lines and rehearsing.

And it all paid off with an extremely professional production, which the audiences really appreciated, with a standing ovation on one night.

Members were delighted to receive extremely positive feedback, with one audience member saying: “Superb performance. I was rooted to my seat all night.”

The Crucible featured a large cast and despite being a lengthy play, the actors steadily and relentlessly learned complex lines with a lot of stumbling on the way.

Peter Woodward joined the Rep for the first time to play an assertive and convincing Danforth.

Jules Stevenson Warrender was performing for only the second time on stage as Elizabeth Proctor. Her portrayal of controlled terror and despair was so genuine it had some of the audience in tears.

Once again one of the Rep’s stars, Jonny Woollett, played a supreme John Proctor, revealing anger and vulnerability in equal shares.

Durham University student and a member of the Rep since she was in the Preppies, the Rep’s Youth Theatre, Amber Covington, as Abigail Williams, portrayed a troubled, but dangerous girl without scruples to capture her man.

Zoe Buckthorp played a frightened and confused young woman with some very dramatic moments.

Jonny, Amber and Zoe are previous NODA award winners and continue to impress on stage.

Carole Davies directed this production with her usual professionalism and resilience and is now retiring in this role. The society owes so much to her talents, knowledge and organisational skills.

Ponteland can be proud of its local talent and of a lively community society, which welcomes newcomers, including young people interested in the Youth Theatre, Preppies.

For more information about the group visit www.pontelandrep.co.uk