Comedy adventure on stage

A rip-roaring comedy adventure will be taking to the stage in Middleton this week.

Gonzo Moose Theatre Company presents The Thing That Came From Over There at the village hall on Friday.

From the cutting-edge of physical comedy comes this alternative version of events in the race to Antarctica, performed by the critically acclaimed trio.

Inspired by the horror movies of the 1950s, The Thing That Came From Over There is a fast-paced rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome deaths.

This unflagging, high energy show combines clowning, physical theatre and giant puppetry with use of mad-cap props and non-stop visual and verbal gags.

It’s 1912, and as Scott and Amundsen begin their race across Antarctica, the hapless explorer, Captain Reginald Cranston, has accidentally landed on the wrong side of the continent. As Cranston and his motley band set up base camp, a meteor crashes nearby.

Deciding to investigate, they set out towards the crash site, unaware of the danger that awaits not just them, but the whole of Planet Earth. What ancient evil lurks inside the crater? What is the dark secret of the slimy fungus? And what is the horrifying fate of those who encounter the parasitic space worms?

Join three daring actors as they play over 15 roles in 85 minutes of shocks, spine-tingling silliness, and blood-curdling terror. With comedy and thrills galore, The Thing…. is packed full of comic invention, lunacy and delight.

Bristol based Gonzo Moose Theatre Company has teamed with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme to bring the latest show to rural audiences in the North. The company is renowned for its accessible brand of comedy theatre.

Tickets are £8 adults, £4 children, on 01670 772600 or at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk