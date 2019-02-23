Folk foursome bring their stage show to villagers

Manchester’s ferocious folk foursome 4Square is now in its 12th year of wowing audiences from Europe and beyond.

And the group has once again partnered with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme to bring its latest stage show to Middleton Village Hall.

It promises an evening of energetic instrumentals, mellow vocals and spectacular clog dancing.

The group’s fiery and inventive brand of alternative folk-fusion encompasses Irish, Latin, jazz and any other musical style the artists feel inclined to absorb.

Their trademark shows feature the spectacle of Nicola Lyons’ simultaneous fiddle playing and clog dancing, and virtuosic mandolin from Michael Giverin, galvanised by the driving sounds of Jim Molyneux’s piano and Dan Day’s percussion.

Their intimate performance in Middleton will also feature some of their own compositions and music from their current album Fuel.

The group will perform on Friday, March 1, at 7.20pm.

For tickets contact 01670 772600.