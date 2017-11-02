Search

Gang forever blowing bubbles on magic tour

The amazing bubble man will be at Whitley Bay
Bubbles and magic are on the agenda when The Puppet Gang performs The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show.

The full-time professional entertainment company comprises husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram, who have been enthralling audiences UK-wide since 2005.

They decided they would take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival show on tour and perform for smaller communities.

And they chose Morpeth’s King Edward VI School for one of their 2017 autumn tour dates.

A unique, fun-filled, vibrant, interactive, family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor, accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom, delivers a spectacular panto-style bubble show, with a storyline of comedy and amazing magic, as well as bubbles of all shapes and sizes.

The show takes place on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £8 on the door on the day.