Gang forever blowing bubbles on magic tour

Bubbles and magic are on the agenda when The Puppet Gang performs The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show.

The full-time professional entertainment company comprises husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram, who have been enthralling audiences UK-wide since 2005.

They decided they would take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival show on tour and perform for smaller communities.

And they chose Morpeth’s King Edward VI School for one of their 2017 autumn tour dates.

A unique, fun-filled, vibrant, interactive, family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor, accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom, delivers a spectacular panto-style bubble show, with a storyline of comedy and amazing magic, as well as bubbles of all shapes and sizes.

The show takes place on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £8 on the door on the day.