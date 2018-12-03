High praise for the Players

Morpeth’s St George’s Players, Entertaining Angels.

Sharon Saint-Lamont turned in an outstanding debut for Morpeth St George’s Community Players when they performed Richard Everett’s Entertaining Angels in the Church Hall last week.

Assuming the lead role of Grace, a clergy wife who has recently been bereaved following the death of her husband Bardolph, Ms Saint-Lamont was only briefly off stage during the entire show and gave a highly assured, super-confident and commanding performance.

Not to be outdone, the other four members of the cast — Bardolph played by David Kiely; Jo (Grace’s daughter) played by Grace Winpenny; Ruth (Grace’s long-lost sister) played by Bridget Rowbottom and Sarah (the new Vicar) played by Leah Ashton, the latter also making her first appearance for the Players — gave maximum support. It was a different kind of play to previous productions.

Billed as a comedy, it included humour, but on the flip side, and without shadow of a doubt the highlight was the poignant scene in the second act when Bardolph and Grace held hands, then slowly released them with a ‘goodbye’.

On opening night, the first of three, the acting was so good it felt as if the audience was eavesdropping on private moments and it moved some to tears.

High praise should be afforded to Anne Marie Cairns who was making her bow as director/producer whilst top marks go to Robin Herron for a tremendous set design and build. Pete Ozers was responsible for lighting and sound, with Joann Evans the prompt.

Overall it was another success for the highly accomplished Community Players.