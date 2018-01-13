It’s panto time again and Alice is on stage

Budding thespians are preparing to take to the stage as Morpeth Pantomime Society gets ready for its annual production.

And this year it will be presenting The New Adventures Of Alice, written by local scriptwriter and society life member Gordon Carr.

It marks the 39th pantomime performed by the society. Over the years, hundreds of current and former members have enjoyed giving many hours of their own time and effort to the productions.

And this year is no different.

Poor Alice — her father, HG Wells, is too engrossed with his inventions to spend time with her. Lonely, unhappy and bad tempered, she chases the white rabbit down the rabbit hole to discover the amazing world of Wonderland, where nothing is at it seems.

The Queen of Hearts has a passion for chopping off heads and it looks like Alice may be the next victim. Alice’s route home is through the talking door, but who will help her solve the riddles that will release the key? Enter Sherlock and Dr Watson who, together with her Dad and the housekeeper Bertha, travel through time to this wacky world.

Meanwhile, Jack Braveheart searches for the girl of his dreams – 24 years he was living next door to her. Is it our Alice?

Join them in the quest to reunite Alice with her Dad. Solve the riddles, meet T-Rexand the Flintstones, laugh at the antics of Dumb and Dumber, and help the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, March Hare and the white rabbit.

Colourful sets and scenery, together with stunning costumes and make-up, complete this fun-filled adventure.

The show will be staged at King Edward VI High School from Thursday, January 25 to Saturday, January 27.

Each year, money raised from the sale of programmes at the pantomime is given to a chosen charity. This year, Morpeth Pantomime Society is proud to be supporting Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, which provides a free transport service to and from the Freeman and RVI hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Bruce Ennion, Chairman of the Morpeth Pantomime Society, said: “I am proud and pleased to be chairman of this local society, which brings so much pleasure and entertainment to the residents and visitors of Morpeth and the surrounding area.

“The team efforts put in by members in the planning, fund-raising, stage designs and construction, costumes, sound systems and many rehearsals this year, brings you a special, multi-themed production.

“On behalf of our members, I thank you all for your continued support. I’d also like to thank our members for their enthusiasm, time and efforts in bringing to you our 39th annual pantomime.

“I hope you, your friends and your families will enjoy this interpretation.”

Performances are at 7pm on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26, and there are two performances on Saturday, January 27, at 1pm and 6pm.

Tickets are £6, from The Chantry Tourist Information Centre or on 07715 858942.

Morpeth Pantomime Society is a member of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) and in the last few years several members have been successful in the NODA North Performance awards.