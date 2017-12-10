Join princess’s adventure

Alnwick-based Northumberland Theatre Comapny has teamed up with Highlights Touring Scheme to bring its seasonal show to Middleton.

The Princess and the Goblin will be performed at Middleton Village Hall on Friday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

Princess Irene is to be the bride of the goblin king’s son; unfortunately he hasn’t actually asked her yet.

The Princess and the Goblin is an exciting adventure about the goblins’ attempts to steal away the princess and her success in avoiding them with a lot of help from Curdie, the miner’s son, and her mysterious great-great-grandmother, who no-one else can see.

The Princess and the Goblin is the second of two new shows by NTC touring with Highlights during the autumn.

It’s a story about growing up, making friends and the importance of family and is performed with song, dance and some fun along the way. The show is written by George MacDonald, directed by Louis Roberts, adapted by NTC’s Karen Hirst and is told in NTC’s fast-paced style.

Five actors will take the show on the road including a trainee actor, Collette Conlin and Lydia Oliver.

Writer Karen Hirst said: “Fairy tales are one of my secret pleasures, I collect them. I daren’t go into Barter Books (based in Alnwick) unless I have just been paid. Whilst there a couple of years ago I came across The Princess and the Goblin, by George MacDonald. The book was serialised in 1870-71. To me it is perfect as a children’s book, magical, exciting and scary throughout. It is an exhilarating read. Once I read it, I thought, I wonder what it would be like on stage. So please come and join our adventure.

For tickets and for more information, contact 01670 772600.