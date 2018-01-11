Join princess’s adventure

Join Northumberland Theatre Company as it brings its winter production to the stage in Morpeth.

The town’s New Life Christian Centre, on Saturday, is one of the last stops of the season for the Alnwick-based touring theatre group, which has been showcasing The Princess And The Goblin since the beginning of December.

Princess Irene is to be the bride of the goblin king’s son; unfortunately he hasn’t actually asked her yet.

The Princess And The Goblin is an exciting adventure about the goblins’ attempts to steal away the princess and her success in avoiding them, with a lot of help from Curdie, the miner’s son, and her mysterious great-great-grandmother, who no one else can see.

It is a story about growing up, making friends and the importance of family, with song, dance and fun along the way.

Five actors will perform, including trainee actor Collette Conlin, from Newcastle, and Lydia Oliver, a trainee stage manager from Sunderland.

Writer Karen Hirst said: “Fairy tales are one of my secret pleasures, I collect them. I daren’t go into Barter Books (based in Alnwick) unless I have just been paid. Whilst there a couple of years ago I came across The Princess and the Goblin by George MacDonald. The book was serialised in 1870-71.

“To me it is perfect as a children’s book — magical, exciting and scary throughout. It is an exhilarating read. Once I read it, I thought, I wonder what it would be like on stage.”

Artistic Director Gill Hambleton said: “Our remit is to take imaginative and accessible theatre to rural venues and also give the next generation of theatre performers a chance to hone their craft through our trainee scheme, and this year is no different.”