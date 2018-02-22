Molly on stage with Hollywood star

A Ponteland woman will be appearing on stage alongside Hollywood heavyweight David Haig at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal this week.

Molly Roberts will be appearing in Pressure at the theatre until Saturday.

Molly was nominated for Best Female Performance at the 2014 Off-West End Theatre Awards for her role in Free Fall by Vinay Patel, and was recently one of The Old Vic 12 at The Old Vic Theatre.

David Haig’s Pressure is based on the remarkable real-life tale of two warring Allied meteorologists tasked with predicting the weather conditions for the D-Day landings.

Some 72 hours prior to the landings, Scottish meteorologist Group Captain James Stagg, advises General Eisenhower on the weather conditions likely to prevail when 350,000 troops are to be sent across the Channel.

With Stagg predicting severe storms and Irving P. Krick, Hollywood’s meteorological movie consultant, predicting beautiful weather, the future of Britain, Europe and the United States rests on one forecast.

Pressure was originally commissioned by The Lyceum in Edinburgh as a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre.

It is at the Theatre Royal until Saturday. See www.theatreroyal.co.uk