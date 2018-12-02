Northumberland Theatre Company's Christmas show: Preview

Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) returns to touring this winter with The Little Maid Who Danced To Every Mood, performing to audiences in small venues in towns and villages in the region and beyond.

It is adapted from Helena Nyblom’s Scandinavian children’s adventure by Laura Jayne Ayres. Through dance, song and exciting physical theatre, it follows the heroine on her journey to find her true place in the world. She meets grouchy farmers, a flock of flamenco-dancing pigeons and finally a handsome prince – but is the life of a princess something our little maid truly wants? And will she still be allowed to dance? It is suitable for all ages.

Poster for The Little Maid Who Danced to Every Mood

Four actors – Louis Roberts, Steven Blackshaw, Tori Klays and Alice Byrne – will take the show on the road with stage manager Stuart Hanrahan.

The opening night took place as part of the GeNErosity Festival at Amble’s Dovecote Centre last Tuesday. This week will see a series of performances for schools at the Dovecote before the tour gets under way in Nottinghamshire on Friday.

The next time you will be able to catch The Little Maid in this neck of the woods will be on Thursday, December 13, at 6.30pm in the Watson Memorial Hall, at Lucker.

PERFORMANCE DATES (Northumberland venues in bold):

Dec 5: The Dovecote Centre, Amble; 9.30am, schools' performance - sold out.

Dec 5: The Dovecote Centre, Amble; 1.15pm, schools' performance - sold out.

Dec 6: The Dovecote Centre, Amble; 9.30am, schools' performance - sold out.

Dec 6: The Dovecote Centre, Amble; 1.15pm, schools' performance - sold out.

Dec 7: Normanton on Trent Village Hall, Notts; 7:30pm.

Dec 8: Hurley Village Hall, Warwickshire; 2:30pm.

Dec 9: Newton & Bywell Community Hall; 2:30pm.

Dec 12: Northumberland Hall, Alnwick; 9.30am, schools' performance.

Dec 13: Watson Memorial Hall, Lucker; 6.30pm.

Dec 14: Kelso North Church, Borders; 2.30pm.

Dec 18: Etal Village Hall; 6.30pm.

Dec 19: Newbiggin Maritime Centre, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; 6.30pm.

Dec 20: Bishop Auckland Town Hall, Co Durham; 6.30pm.

Dec 21: Currie Memorial Hall, Lilliesleaf; 3.30pm.

Dec 22: Chatton Village Hall, Chatton; 6pm.

Dec 23: Capheaton Village Hall; 6.30pm.

Dec 24: Capheaton Village Hall; 1.00pm.

Dec 27: Otterburn Memorial Hall, Otterburn; 3pm.

Dec 28: Longformacus Village Hall, Borders; 6.30pm.

Dec 29: Sutton under Whitestonecliffe Village Hall, Thirsk, N Yorks; 7.30pm.

Dec 30: Robinson Institute, Esk Valley Theatre, Glaisdale, Yorkshire; 6pm.

Jan 2: Cedarwood Trust, Meadowell; 3pm.

Jan 3: Craster Memorial Hall, Craster; 2pm.

Jan 4: Wall Village Hall; 6pm.

Jan 5: Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre, Longhoughton; 6pm.

Jan 6: Newton-Le-Willows Village Hall, Bedale, N. Yorks; 4pm.

Jan 13: The Princess Alexander Auditorium and Friarage Theatre, Stockton on Tees; 3pm.

Jan 15: Kielder Community First School and Community Centre; 7pm.

Jan 16: Eglingham Village Hall, Eglingham; 7.30pm.

Jan 17: Corsenside Parish Hall, West Woodburn; 6.30pm.

Jan 18: Whitburn Parish Hall, Sunderland; 7.30pm.

Jan 19: Dinnington Village Hall, Dinnington; 7pm.

Jan 20: Oxnam Kirk, Borders; 3pm.

For more information, visit www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk