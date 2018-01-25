Printer gives support for Sammy

An award-winning print solutions company has pledged its support to one of the region’s most loved charities by becoming its dedicated print partner for an iconic Geordie show.

Statex Colour Print, based at Newcastle Airport Industrial Estate, near Ponteland, will be producing all of the printed material for The Sunday for Sammy Trust.

And with the show only four weeks away, the high quality glossy programmes and other essential printed materials will help provide the charity with some valuable recognition and help reach a wider audience.

Sunday for Sammy, unofficially known as the ‘Geordie Command Performance’, will delight packed audiences at two shows at the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena on February 18.

The show is a celebration of North East culture and many of the region’s most successful performers have taken part in the extravaganza of comedy and music, staged to raise funds to support the next generation of local performers with training, expenses and equipment.

Tim Healy, Denise Welch, Mark Knopfler, Kevin Whately, Charlie Hardwick, Jimmy Nail, Jill Halfpenny, Timothy Spall, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Christopher Fairbank, Stephen Tomkinson, John Miles, Angie Lonsdale, Lindisfarne, Joe McElderry, Brendan Healy, Donna Aire, Ant and Dec, Chelsea Halfpenny, Billy Mitchell, Brendan Foster, Pam Royle, Bob Moncur, Julia Tobin and many more have given up their time to take part in the show in previous years.

The cast list is never revealed beforehand as every show is packed with surprises.

Richard Barksby, Marketing and Sales Development Manager of Statex Colour Print, said: “We are delighted to help and get involved with Sunday for Sammy by producing all of the printed materials for such a well loved show.

“The trust does a fantastic job helping people to get a start in the entertainment world and it’s great to be able to be part of that team and essentially helping with someone’s future aspirations.”

Like Sunday for Sammy, Statex Colour Print is one of the region’s success stories.

Starting from humble beginnings more than 20 years ago, the company has grown thanks to its outstanding customer service and reputation for providing the best quality print products.

Sunday for Sammy producer Ray Laidlaw was delighted to welcome Statex Colour Print on board.

“Our role is to help young entertainers progress their chosen career in the world of music, drama, dance and entertainment,” he said.

“When someone buys our DVD or attends the Sunday for Sammy show, their money goes towards helping the up and coming stars of tomorrow.

“If we minimise our costs, such as printing, then even more money gets ploughed back into someone’s future.

“We are delighted with the help we are receiving from Statex and look forward to a long and happy partnership.”

Projects are funded by the Sunday for Sammy Trust using money raised from the sales of tickets to the shows and DVDs of previous shows.

Tickets are on sale now for the next Sunday for Sammy, costing £35 plus 55p facility fee and booking fee.

They are available online at www.metroradioarena.co.uk from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666, or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.

Tickets are also available from Newcastle Theatre Royal.

You can purchase them online at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or call the theatre’s Box Office on 08448 112121.

For groups of ten or more, contact Group Bookings on 08448 112122.

For more information about the event see www.sundayforsammy.org