Pupils sparkle in winter production

Youngsters from a Northumberland school took to the stage at the end of last month.

Pupils from Cambo First School were a sight for sore eyes with beautiful costumes and fantastic make-up for their winter performance before the school finished for Christmas.

The youngsters performed in the village church to a packed audience with a show they had worked hard on for weeks.

So highly anticipated was the production that some of the audience had to stand at the back of the hall.

The production was called The Snow Child, a story based on a Russian tale.

It told the tale of two people desperate to have a child who had their wish granted one snowy night when they made a child of the snow – Crystal.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “There was wonderful singing, acting and lots of laughs! An encore at the end of the performance was a just reward for all their hard work. A fantastic evening for all.”

From Christmas jumpers, to the snow child’s sparkly outfit, nothing was forgotten in the production.

The youngsters were congratulated for their stunning performance by the school and family and friends.

l Send your ents news to helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk