The North East Dog Festival venue is the Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland. Picture by Ben Heward.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th September 2021, the Northumberland based festival will welcome thousands of owners and their dogs for a jam packed weekend of wooftastic canine fun! The festival will take place at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus in Ponteland, a specialist animal and land-based training venue that is perfect for the scale of this very special, family friendly event!

There are 15 different activities for dogs to have a go at, featuring everything from agility to parkour, scentventure to rally and many, MANY more. Prizes can be won every hour in the My Pet HQ activity area featuring games like Fastest Recall and Temptation Alley.

New additions for this years festival include the Elaine Hill Duck Herding Display, which is sure to be a crowd favourite with a fast paced and quackers demonstration of herding skills. The Vets On The Meowve Wellness Marquee will welcome expert speakers on a variety of dog related subjects and visitors can visit not one, but three different and highly entertaining charity dog shows.

There will be a range of activities for canines. Picture by Ben Heward.

Human visitors can enjoy shopping with a broad range of exhibitors and a packed timetable of fun filled displays and demonstrations across the huge 50 acre site.

Directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle commented “Preparations this year have been busier than ever, with more have a go activities, an additional dog show plus a demonstration ring; so there will be plenty of things for visitors to see and do. You don’t need a dog to come along and can enjoy over 100 fabulous local exhibitors. We want to thank our partner sponsor Durham Animal Feeds and our supporters who’ve made this year possible”.

It’s unlike anything else in the North East and tickets are on sale via the website. Tickets are available online until the day but early bird tickets are only available until midnight on the 31st August. For more information, visit www.northeastdogfestival.com. or contact us at info @northeastdogfestival.com

This happy little fella is having a grand time!

A woman and her paw padded buddies preparing to take on a difficult challenge!

There's plenty of fun to be had at this years festival! Bring the family along!