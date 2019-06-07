Thousands expected at annual Party in the Park

Hundreds of families are expected to attend an afternoon of entertainment as one of the biggest events in Ponteland’s social calendar is taking place this weekend.

This year’s Party in the Park will be held in Ponteland Park on Sunday and organisers are again hoping for sunny weather.

Last year, more than 2,000 people attended.

Starting from the earlier time of 1pm, this year’s event will see a host of events and activities taking place.

The crowds will be entertained by Ponteland Community Band, the Jill Errington Dancing Group, Ponteland Rock Choir and Darras Hall Primary School Ensemble.

Other attractions will include a fun fair, Punch and Judy, a climbing wall and bouncy castle, alongside food and refreshments and various stalls promoting local organisations, charities and small businesses.

The event is, as usual, organised by the Christian Churches Together in Ponteland — St Mary’s, St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Ponteland Methodist Church and the United Reformed Church.

Andy Anderson, one of the organisers, said: “The objective of Party in the Park is to create a social gathering for families and children in Ponteland and to support local charities, and last year more than 2,000 people attended.

“Everything is set to go ahead, and it will be fairly similar to last year, just with the slightly earlier start.

“We’ve got so many people coming from so many different places.

“Preparations have been going on since last September, but now we’re into our 17th year, things run smoothly.”

The admission charge will be £1 (children under five free).

The event was first held in 2002 at Ponteland Park and has gone from strength to strength over the last 17 years. The party has now been established as the main community event in Ponteland.

In previous years, activities have included target paint ball, while The Friends of Ponteland Park have displayed their work at the flower meadow and youngsters were able to get up close to some bugs.